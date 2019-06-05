Matt Riddle Mocks Goldberg, New Plan for WWE Raw, and Ronda Rousey in Roundup

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rousey Says She Misses WWE

Ronda Rousey has been out of action since dropping the Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in April, but WWE is still on her mind.

In reference to the WWE 24 special that aired on WWE Network on Monday night, Rousey posted the following on Instagram on Tuesday: "Watched 24 last night on #wwenetwork ... Thank you @wwe for making such a beautiful piece I could watch with my husband and sons... what incredible year... I miss and love you all so much."

Rousey suffered a hand injury during the Triple Threat WrestleMania main event against Lynch and Charlotte Flair, which required her to wear a cast until late last month. In addition, Rousey suggested she was taking time off from WWE in hopes of starting a family.

During her first year as a WWE Superstar, Rousey made a massive impact. She won her debut match at WrestleMania 34, won the Raw Women's Championship in one of her first matches and was part of the first ever women's main event in WWE history.

If and when Rousey comes back, she will remain one of the company's biggest stars, and there is no question that WWE will welcome her back with open arms when she is ready.

Riddle Comments on Goldberg

NXT's Matt Riddle is one of the fastest-rising stars in wrestling, but one WWE legend seemingly isn't a fan.

The King of Bros took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal a screenshot showing that he has been blocked on Twitter by Goldberg. Riddle wrote following caption: "I can't wait to watch your match this Friday so I can see how good you are at wrestling."

Riddle's caption included some crying laughing faces as well in an apparent sign of sarcasm.

Goldberg has not competed in a match since he lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, but at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, he will face The Undertaker for the first time.

The WWE Hall of Famer also appeared on this week's SmackDown Live and had a staredown with The Deadman ahead of their match.

While Goldberg is regarded as one of the biggest stars in the history of the business, he may not receive much support in his apparent beef with Riddle.

Riddle is among the most charismatic and skilled wrestlers in the business, and it seems like it is only a matter of time before he wins the NXT Championship.

Although Riddle has made a habit of calling out Lesnar on social media in hopes of a match, perhaps a Riddle vs. Goldberg bout could be in the cards as well.

Foley Talks WWE Changing the Feel of Raw

In an interview posted Wednesday, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed WWE's plan to make Raw more appealing to viewers.

According to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Foley mentioned some of the changes WWE is making to the third hour of Raw with an eye toward bringing back some elements of the Attitude Era:

"The idea is that the third hour is going to get rougher, wilder, and more unpredictable. When I was GM, I knew that people were breaking towards the SmackDown show because it was the darling of the Internet.

"The idea was, 'Why don't you try [having] a third hour.' It was like a giant albatross around your neck. The third hour is really difficult. I think it's an idea to have the third hour more unpredictable and more like the Attitude Era."

Foley appeared on Raw a few weeks ago to introduce the 24/7 Championship, which has rules similar to the old Hardcore Championship.

The 24/7 title has given WWE more creative license in terms of creating backstage segments and content that takes place away from the arena. Specifically, Jinder Mahal and R-Truth traded falls on a golf course this week, and the title changes were shown on social media.

While the 24/7 title may not be a long-term answer in terms of curing all of what ails Raw, it is something unique that has aided WWE in its quest to alter the feel of the show.

