Warriors' Andre Iguodala Says Steph Curry 'Doesn't Go About Life as a Superstar'

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is one of the most popular players in the NBA, arguably the greatest shooter of all time, a two-time MVP and a three-time champion.

But according to Andre Iguodala, Curry doesn't have an inflated ego about it all.

"He's not arrogant. He doesn't go about life like a superstar," he told reporters, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. "DeMarcus [Cousins] said it one day—he was like, 'He's the most normal superstar I've ever seen.' He's like, 'This is unreal.' But it's just talk about culture. People don't understand how important that is."

It wasn't the only time in recent days that Iguodala has spoken highly of Curry:

Iguodala also doesn't understand why Curry takes so much flak.

"I've never seen such a good person get backlash or whatever from his peers because they're so jealous of him and what he has," he said after Game 2 of the NBA Finals, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "Kind of enjoy sticking it to them."

Klay Thompson also praised Curry's demeanor and work ethic.

"He's been a great teammate for eight years," he said ahead of Game 2, per Friedell. "Even a better friend. You root for guys like Steph because he doesn't take any shortcuts. He works extremely hard. He's a family man. He's just a prime example of what you want your leader to be."

It's safe to say Iguodala is a Curry fan. And why not—the pair might win their fourth title in the past five seasons together this June. Curry may not need anybody to protect his reputation or legacy, but Iguodala is up to the task nonetheless.