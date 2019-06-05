Warriors' Andre Iguodala Says Steph Curry 'Doesn't Go About Life as a Superstar'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 3: Stephen Curry #30 and Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 3, 2018 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is one of the most popular players in the NBA, arguably the greatest shooter of all time, a two-time MVP and a three-time champion.

But according to Andre Iguodala, Curry doesn't have an inflated ego about it all.

"He's not arrogant. He doesn't go about life like a superstar," he told reporters, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. "DeMarcus [Cousins] said it one day—he was like, 'He's the most normal superstar I've ever seen.' He's like, 'This is unreal.' But it's just talk about culture. People don't understand how important that is."

It wasn't the only time in recent days that Iguodala has spoken highly of Curry:

Iguodala also doesn't understand why Curry takes so much flak.

"I've never seen such a good person get backlash or whatever from his peers because they're so jealous of him and what he has," he said after Game 2 of the NBA Finals, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "Kind of enjoy sticking it to them."

Klay Thompson also praised Curry's demeanor and work ethic.

"He's been a great teammate for eight years," he said ahead of Game 2, per Friedell. "Even a better friend. You root for guys like Steph because he doesn't take any shortcuts. He works extremely hard. He's a family man. He's just a prime example of what you want your leader to be."

It's safe to say Iguodala is a Curry fan. And why not—the pair might win their fourth title in the past five seasons together this June. Curry may not need anybody to protect his reputation or legacy, but Iguodala is up to the task nonetheless. 

Related

    Klay Is a Cyborg

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Klay Is a Cyborg

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Warriors Want to Fill the Hole in Steph's Trophy Case

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Want to Fill the Hole in Steph's Trophy Case

    Nick Friedell
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Lillard, Beal to Join USA Basketball Training Camp

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lillard, Beal to Join USA Basketball Training Camp

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Iguodala Is a Hall of Famer

    Deal with it.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Iguodala Is a Hall of Famer

    Deal with it.

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report