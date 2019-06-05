OT Desmond Harrison Released by Browns; Started 8 Games as Rookie in 2018

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns released offensive tackle Desmond Harrison, the team announced Wednesday.

Cleveland signed Harrison as an undrafted free agent last season and he started eight games for the Browns.

WKYC's Ben Axelrod wrote Tuesday that Harrison was "expected to be the team's top backup offensive tackle" but was absent for practice after experiencing travel issues to the Browns' facility in Berea, Ohio.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, that was part of a pattern for the 25-year-old after he "[started] missing or being late to responsibilities."

Harrison took over for Joe Thomas, who retired in March 2018. When Gregg Williams replaced Hue Jackson as head coach ahead of Cleveland's Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Greg Robinson replaced Harrison at left tackle.

Robinson remained there for the rest of the season.

With Harrison gone, Robinson is clearly the No. 1 option, with Kendall Lamm and undrafted free agent Brian Fineanganofo the probable backups.

Heading into the 2018 NFL draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Harrison as the No. 18 offensive tackle available, giving him a fourth-round grade.

Miller wrote Harrison's "ceiling is the highest of any tackle in the class" but cited "off-field issues, his age, his lack of size and the time it'll take to get him up to speed with an NFL playbook" as possible hindrances.

Harrison turns 26 in October, which is relatively old for a player in his second year. With a lot of time left in the offseason and training camp still to come, another team is likely to take a flier on him in the hope he makes the most of a second chance.