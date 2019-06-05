Redskins' Trent Williams Has Reportedly Demanded Trade or Release from Team

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Trent Williams #71 of the Washington Redskins plays against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Washington tackle Trent Williams has reportedly demanded to be traded or released due to the organization's "handling of his recent medical situation" and has "vowed not to play for them," according to NFL reporter Jason La Canfora

Per that report, Williams' issues with the team "are not financial at all." 

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

