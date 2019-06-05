Redskins' Trent Williams Has Reportedly Demanded Trade or Release from Team

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Washington tackle Trent Williams has reportedly demanded to be traded or released due to the organization's "handling of his recent medical situation" and has "vowed not to play for them," according to NFL reporter Jason La Canfora.

Per that report, Williams' issues with the team "are not financial at all."

