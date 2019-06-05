Report: Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, More to Join USA Basketball Training Camp

John Leyba/Associated Press

USA Basketball continued building its provisional squad for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, with Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard headlining the group of recent additions to the training camp roster.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Eric Gordon, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum and Jayson Tatum will compete for roster spots as well.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

