Report: Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, More to Join USA Basketball Training Camp

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard looks on during a foul shot in the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba/Associated Press

USA Basketball continued building its provisional squad for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, with Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard headlining the group of recent additions to the training camp roster.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Eric Gordon, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum and Jayson Tatum will compete for roster spots as well.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

