WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from June 5

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of a TakeOver: XXV event that saw a new world champion crowned when Adam Cole defeated Johnny Gargano in an instant classic, another one of the brand's hottest rivalries culminated Wednesday night on WWE Network as Mia Yim squared off with Bianca Belair.

The rubber match of their rivalry, it was one of two matches recorded prior to Saturday's event.

The other? The latest in Keith Lee's journey to the top of NXT as he battled Kona Reeves.

Would Yim silence the overconfident Belair once and for all and would Lee overcome the unabashed arrogance of the young Reeves?

Find out with this recap of the latest episode.