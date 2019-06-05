WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from June 5

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from June 5June 6, 2019
On the heels of a TakeOver: XXV event that saw a new world champion crowned when Adam Cole defeated Johnny Gargano in an instant classic, another one of the brand's hottest rivalries culminated Wednesday night on WWE Network as Mia Yim squared off with Bianca Belair.
The rubber match of their rivalry, it was one of two matches recorded prior to Saturday's event.
The other? The latest in Keith Lee's journey to the top of NXT as he battled Kona Reeves.
Would Yim silence the overconfident Belair once and for all and would Lee overcome the unabashed arrogance of the young Reeves?
Find out with this recap of the latest episode.
Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves
Looking to reverse his fortunes after a loss to Keith Lee in October, Kona Reeves feigned a knee injury, suckered Lee in and delivered a headbutt that allowed him to seize momentary control of Wednesday's opening contest.
Throughout the heel's onslaught, Lee kept him close, grasping at his wrist. Preventing Reeves from creating space benefited Lee, who mounted a comeback and bowled him over with a cross body block.
A uranage by Reeves was his last-gasp attempt at a victory before Lee fired up, delivered a pounce and finished him off with the limit breaker for the win.
Result
Lee defeated Reeves
Grade
C+
Analysis
Reeves is incredibly over with the fans and has a bright future in NXT, as long as he can avoid injury.
This was a showcase for him, though Reeves proved adequate opposition.
The next step for Lee is a significant rivalry with someone like Roderick Strong, Tyler Breeze or North American champion The Velveteen Dream. He needs a feud to stake his claim to the top of NXT in. Otherwise, he is a high-profile star with no clear direction.
We have seen that before, his name was Kassius Ohno and it did no favors to the performer nor the promotion.
Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair defeated Mia Yim in their first encounter. Yim evened the score with an upset victory of her own. The main event of the episode of NXT saw the women settle their differences in a hotly contested rubber match.
The fans in Bridgeport, Connecticut threw their support behind both women but it was Belair who earned control of the bout, grabbing hold of Yim in an abdominal stretch and working her ribs. She followed up with a bow and arrow but Yim fought out. She applied a guillotine of her own before the fight spilled to the floor.
Continue to focus her attack on the ribs and midsection of her opponent, Belair wrapped Yim around the ring post. Yim reversed a chicken wing facebuster attempt and sent Belair into the steel steps.
Back in the ring, Yim unloaded on Belair but The EST of NXT answered with a suplex. Yim countered a powerbomb with a guillotine as the back-and-forth contest raged on.
Ultimately, Yim caught a soaring Belair with a big boot and finished her off with Protect Ya Neck for the biggest win of her NXT career.
Result
Yim defeated Belair
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a really solid match between two women who should figure prominently into the women's division if, and when, Shayna Baszler moves up to the main roster.
For the first time since she arrived in the wake of the Mae Young Classic, Yim feels like a competitor being set up for a significant run with the brand. Winning a rivalry over a Superstar who was just challenging for the NXT Women's Championship and was, at one point, undefeated is a hell of a rub for the veteran of the indies.
The only question now is what management does with Yim in the interim because it certainly feels like Io Shirai has unfinished business with Baszler given the way their TakeOver match ended.