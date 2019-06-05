Bayern Munich to Enter 'Concrete' Talks for Leroy Sane If He Wants Transfer

Bayern Munich to Enter 'Concrete' Talks for Leroy Sane If He Wants TransferJune 5, 2019
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed the club will pursue Manchester City star Leroy Sane if he indicates he wants to leave.
Per Goal's Tom Storer, Bayern are keen to land the winger this summer, but City are attempting to tie him down on a new contract.
Rummenigge told Sport Bild (h/t Storer):
"We have not made an offer for Leroy Sane. It is far from that.
"First, the player has to decide if he can imagine coming to Bayern. If that's the case, then we'll go into concrete negotiations with Manchester City.
"The player is the most important factor. Apparently, Leroy has not yet decided. [Sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic is leading the talks there.
"I think the player is exciting. Both in footballing quality and in terms of the type of player he is."
Rummenigge seems more optimistic than club president Uli Hoeness that a deal could be done, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:
Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul
Uli Hoeness plays down Bayern Munich’s chances of signing Leroy Sane from Man City, telling kicker: “We have to be a bit sceptical. It’s rather unlikely that it will happen. It’s about figures which are madness.“ #FCBayern #MCFC
Football journalist Fabrizio Romano had reported the Bundesliga side made a bid for his services:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Leroy Sané: Manchester City refused €80M first bid from Bayern, and will not accept less than €100M. Bayern Munich think are too much and will decide soon if going to try with new bid. At the moment, difficult deal. 🔵 #Sané #MCFC #Bayern
While that appears not to be the case, it's evident they'd jump at the chance to snap him up if the opportunity arises.
Sane has two years remaining on his deal at the Etihad Stadium.
Though that would normally mean the club wouldn't have to rush to sell him if he does not sign a new contract, Goal's Sam Lee expects him to move on sooner rather than later if fresh terms are not agreed:
Sam Lee @Sammy_Goal
The Sane situation remains the same. City want him to stay and will try to get him to sign a new deal - we now know the talks will be soon. There is some hope he’ll sign, but negotiations have been very difficult the whole time. If he doesn’t sign, he’ll go. In my view it’s 50/50
The German contributed 16 goals and 18 assists in all competitions as City won the domestic treble.
Bayern said goodbye to long-serving wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of the season.
While the Bundesliga champions will still be able to call on Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies next season, the 23-year-old is more productive than any of them, and he perhaps has the most potential, too.
If Sane wants to join them, the two sides might be able to strike a deal, though if they reach an impasse on his valuation the move might need to happen next summer, when he'll have just one year remaining at City.
