Rusev and 5 Underutilized WWE Stars Who Would Be Perfect for AEW

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE possessing such a star-studded roster at all levels, it's perhaps inevitable there are going to be some stars who feel they're being underused by the company at any one time.

Ordinarily, that hasn't been an issue for WWE—until now. All Elite Wrestling has arrived on the scene and, on the evidence of Double or Nothing, is set to be a major rival for Vince McMahon's company moving forward.

So as some top stars sit on the sidelines on a weekly basis on Raw or SmackDown, speculation is going to mount about whether they may be tempted to switch sides and try their hand in the new promotion.

Here's a look at some of the biggest names who would be a great fit for AEW as it establishes itself as a major player in the world of pro wrestling.