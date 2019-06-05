Callum Hudson-Odoi Reportedly Set to Sign 5-Year Chelsea Contract

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly set to sign a five-year contract with Chelsea.

According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, the Blues "have made a major breakthrough in negotiations" with the winger, who could be handed a deal worth £100,000 per week— and "it appears just a matter of when the announcement is made."

It's said both the club and player are "happy with how things have progressed," and they hope to finalise and announce the news once Eden Hazard has completed his expected transfer to Real Madrid in order to soften the blow of his exit.

The 18-year-old broke into the first team this season and contributed five goals and as many assists from 24 senior appearances, from which he made 12 starts.

He particularly stood out in the UEFA Europa League, per Alex Goldberg of the CalcioLand Podcast:

Hudson-Odoi's efforts have been widely recognised this season:

The youngster also earned his first senior England call-up in March, and he made two appearances for the Three Lions as they eased to 5-0 and 5-1 wins over Czech Republic and Montenegro, respectively.

He will not feature in the UEFA Nations League for England, and he was not able to take part in the Europa League final for Chelsea, though, as he ruptured his Achilles tendon in a 2-2 draw with Burnley in April.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri confirmed he would likely miss the start of next season as a result, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Hudson-Odoi looks set to become an important player at Stamford Bridge in the coming years, though, particularly given Hazard is likely to leave while Willian and Pedro will be 31 and 32 this summer, respectively.

Chelsea turned down four bids from Bayern Munich for him in January amid an official transfer request from the player, but it seems they've done enough to convince him he'll be a regular fixture in the team.

If he continues to develop his game in the coming years once he returns to fitness, securing his long-term future will have been strong business from the club.