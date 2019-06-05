Cristiano Ronaldo 'Continued to Be the Best in the World' in 2018-19, Says Nani

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Nani believes Cristiano Ronaldo is still the best player in the world following his first season at Juventus.

After moving to Turin from Real Madrid last summer, Ronaldo helped Juve win Serie A as he netted 28 goals in 43 games in all competitions.

That is an impressive return, but by Ronaldo's own high standards, it marked something of a decline.

Not since his final season at Manchester United in 2008-09, when he scored 26 goals in all competitions, had Ronaldo's tally been less than 30 for a campaign.

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

As far as Nani is concerned, though, his former United and Portugal team-mate remains the best player in the world, per Omnisport (h/t Dejan Kalinic of Goal):

"It was a successful season for him. I think he did great. It is not easy to play in Italy because the football there is very tactical. The defenders there defend a lot. He scored a lot of goals, continued to be the best in the world. I think he did great."

Ronaldo, 34, could yet win some more silverware this year as he leads Portugal in their UEFA Nations League semi-final against Switzerland on Wednesday at Porto's Estadio do Dragao.

If they win, they will face either England or Netherlands in the inaugural final on Sunday.

They have an excellent chance of triumphing given the amount of quality in the squad, even without Ronaldo:

Bernardo Silva is fresh from a treble-winning season with Manchester City, during which he was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Joao Felix enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2018-19 as he helped Benfica win the league title, and he was linked with a €120 million (£106 million) to Real Madrid by Manu Sainz of AS earlier this week.