WWE SmackDown Fallout: Lars Sullivan's Aura Destroyed in Needless Promo and More

WWE Creative has a bad habit of hot-shotting significant moments in a character's development for no particular rhyme or reason. That habit reared its ugly head this week as the mystery and intrigue surrounding Lars Sullivan's silence on the main roster was broken by an ill-fated promo that was neither good, nor effective in putting over his worthless midcard rivalry with Lucha House Party.

Sullivan rambled and ranted, the crowd granted his over-written promo with chants of "what" and no one involved benefited in any way whatsoever.

Except for, maybe, Kayla Braxton, who is way better than her cumulative screen time each week suggests.

Sullivan had the aura that surrounded him upon his main roster arrival, and the sense of danger, stripped away from him and now is really no different than any other beastly big man on the roster.

Sometimes, we do not need a motive or a reason for chaos. We don't need to know why a man does what he does or what his thought process is. It makes that given Superstar more intriguing and compelling.

The moment Sullivan opened his mouth on SmackDown, he lost that intrigue and became just another guy on the roster.