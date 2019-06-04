Le'Veon Bell: Relationship with Jets HC Adam Gase 'Great' Despite Rumors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 04: LeVeon Bell #26 of the New York Jets speaks with the media after mandatory mini camp at The Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4, 2019 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

While New York Jets head coach Adam Gase reportedly didn't want the team to sign Le'Veon Bell, the running back said his relationship with the coach is still doing well. 

"Even if the report was true, obviously he doesn't feel like I'm not a great player," Bell said Tuesday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "Maybe he just feels like, 'Dang, maybe we could've got more great players.' I don't know. What I'm saying is, me and him, our relationship is great."

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News first reported in May after general manager Mike Maccagnan was fired that Gase didn't want to spend a lot of money on a running back. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also noted that while the coach liked Bell as a player, the price tag was too high.

However, this mindset doesn't seem to bother Bell.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

