Warriors' Klay Thompson on Game 3: 'Hard to See Me Not Playing' Despite Injury

Warriors' Klay Thompson on Game 3: 'Hard to See Me Not Playing' Despite InjuryJune 4, 2019
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson declared himself a "game-time decision" for Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night.
"It's a game-time decision, but personally it's hard to see me not playing," he told reporters Tuesday. "I'll hopefully feel a lot better tomorrow to be able to go."
Thompson suffered a left hamstring strain during the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Sunday.
ESPN @espn
Klay Thompson limped off the floor and into the locker room with an apparent leg injury after landing awkwardly on a shot attempt. https://t.co/SNT3dEe5U9
The Warriors' bid to win a third consecutive NBA championship is being threatened by injuries.
Along with Thompson's uncertainty, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced Tuesday superstar forward Kevin Durant will remain out for Game 3 with a right calf strain, while reserve forward Kevon Looney will miss the rest of the series after suffering a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture.
The Warriors still managed to send the series back to Oakland tied at one thanks to a third-quarter surge in Game 2 to take the lead before holding off the Raptors in the fourth.
Thompson, who's averaging 19.5 points in the postseason, dealt with a high-ankle sprain during last year's Finals and said Tuesday that injury put him in a "much worse position than I am in now."
Yet, despite the health questions and the even series, the Warriors are still listed as heavy favorites, per Vegas Insider, to win their fourth title in five years.
Game 3 is scheduled to tip off Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
