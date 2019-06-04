Warriors' Klay Thompson on Game 3: 'Hard to See Me Not Playing' Despite Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

From left, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and coach Steve Kerr speak during practice for the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson declared himself a "game-time decision" for Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night. 

"It's a game-time decision, but personally it's hard to see me not playing," he told reporters Tuesday. "I'll hopefully feel a lot better tomorrow to be able to go."

Thompson suffered a left hamstring strain during the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Sunday.

The Warriors' bid to win a third consecutive NBA championship is being threatened by injuries.

Along with Thompson's uncertainty, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced Tuesday superstar forward Kevin Durant will remain out for Game 3 with a right calf strain, while reserve forward Kevon Looney will miss the rest of the series after suffering a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture.

The Warriors still managed to send the series back to Oakland tied at one thanks to a third-quarter surge in Game 2 to take the lead before holding off the Raptors in the fourth.

Thompson, who's averaging 19.5 points in the postseason, dealt with a high-ankle sprain during last year's Finals and said Tuesday that injury put him in a "much worse position than I am in now."

Yet, despite the health questions and the even series, the Warriors are still listed as heavy favorites, per Vegas Insider, to win their fourth title in five years.

Game 3 is scheduled to tip off Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

