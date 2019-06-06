Is CM Punk a Legit Possibility to Join AEW After Double or Nothing's Success?

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Two weeks removed from Jon Moxley's highly anticipated arrival in All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing, rumors are running rampant as to who will be next to join the upstart promotion.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that many WWE talents could be looking to make their way to AEW eventually based on how poor the product has been lately. Not only would AEW's road schedule presumably be a lot less rigorous, they'd likely have a better chance of finding success and not be overshadowed as much.

However, the biggest and most realistic name AEW could land isn't even active in the wrestling business at the moment and hasn't been for over five years. As stacked as their roster is, AEW's greatest acquisition to date (assuming they'd be able to land him) would be CM Punk.

Despite Punk's abrupt departure from the wrestling world in early 2014, there are still chants for him on WWE TV every now and again because he is greatly missed by a large portion of the fan base.

Unfortunately, seeing as how he left WWE on less-than-stellar terms (to put it lightly), the chances of his ever making a comeback to the company are slim to none. He could come to some sort of an agreement with officials to be inducted into their Hall of Fame many years down the road (a la The Ultimate Warrior), but beyond that, he seems to be content never revisiting the place he once called home.

That said, a return to wrestling for Punk isn't completely out of the question, especially if he were to wind up somewhere he'd be given the freedom to do what he wants like he would in AEW.

Although Punk has history with Ring of Honor and would be a fine fit in New Japan Pro Wrestling, AEW might be the only company he'd be interested in working with because of how quickly they've proved themselves to be legitimate. A lucrative deal and an exciting creative direction could be enough for him to entertain the idea of going there.

Of course, it wouldn't be all about the money for the former multi-time WWE world champion. He'd also have to be assured that he'd be booked properly and treated like the attraction he is, not be left regretting his decision to lace up the boots again.

A healthy and happy Punk with a reignited passion for the business would be nothing but a position for the promotion.

AEW needs another headliner in addition to who they already have, and The Voice of the Voiceless fits that bill to perfection. Just imagine the many dream matches he could have with the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and the Bucks, among others.

In fact, a bout pitting him against Omega was originally rumored for last year's historic All In pay-per-view in his hometown of Chicago, but The Cleaner faced Pentagon Jr. instead. Fans held out hope that he'd make a surprise appearance at the pay-per-view, but he was nowhere to be seen on the show.

Coming off the smashing success that was Double or Nothing (as well as the announcement that AEW is set to debut on TNT in the fall), Punk should be considering signing with them.

It's worth noting that All In took place only a few months after Punk lost his latest fight at UFC 225. He has since tried his hand at commentary for mixed martial arts events, and although he has taken to it well, wrestling (specifically AEW) is where he belongs.

Needless to say, All Out would be an ideal time for Punk to make his grand AEW debut if he were to join the promotion. Similar to All In, the show is set to emanate from The Second City and will happen a little over one month before AEW premieres on TNT.

With all eyes on the product that night, there'd be no better way to get world buzzing about AEW than for CM Punk to be brought in at one of their most important events of the year and give fans a moment they would remember forever.

