Blues vs. Bruins Game 5 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream for 2019 NHL Final

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final has effectively become a best-of-three series as the Boston Bruins return home to host the St. Louis Blues for Game 5.

Although the teams have alternated wins, St. Louis will be confident after a convincing 4-2 victory in Game 4. To make matters worse for the Bruins, they might have lost Zdeno Chara to injury, too.

Right now, the Blues are trending in the right direction, but that doesn't change the opportunity readily apparent to Boston.

Game 5 of a 2-2 series is historically a pivotal matchup in the NHL's history of seven-game playoffs. The winner has ultimately moved on 78.9 percent of the time, per Hockey Reference.

Stanley Cup Game 5 Info

When: Thursday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports

Odds (via Caesars): Bruins (+140; bet $100 to win $140); Blues (-155; bet $155 to win $100)

Latest News

Zdeno Chara's Status Uncertain

While the Game 4 loss was figuratively painful for the Bruins, captain Zdeno Chara had a physically painful night.

During the second period, the Slovak deflected a shot that traveled immediately upward and struck the 6'9" defenseman's face. He immediately fell to the ice, then exited the game.

Although he returned to the bench, Chara did not re-enter the contest. After the loss, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said the player "was very uncomfortable" and "advised not to return."

The following morning, Cassidy had no update available.

So, there's a real chance the Bruins are down Chara and Matt Grzelcyk (concussion protocol) for Game 5.

If that winds up happening, the Boston coach noted his team may use seven defensemen, according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynksi. That would entail the Bruins tabbing one of Urho Vaakanainen, Jeremy Lauzon and Jakub Zboril, none of whom have played in the postseason.

The Bruins will remain hopeful Chara and/or Grzelcyk will be available, but Cassidy is facing a tough decision if neither is.

Binnington Bounces Back

Game 3 was an absolute disaster for Jordan Binnington, who surrendered five goals on just 19 shots. However, the Blues' rookie netminder quickly recovered from a loss yet again.

The 25-year-old stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced in Game 4 and continued his trend of bouncing back after a loss.

He didn't allow much attention after the game, though.

"I just like to stay calm and take care of my job," Binnington said, per Louie Korac of NHL.com. "I don't think too much of it."

His ability to move past the bad performances has proved critical for the Blues throughout the postseason. Most impressively, he's consistently propelled St. Louis in clutch moments. So far in a Game 5, 6 or 7 during these playoffs, he is 6-1 and has allowed just seven goals.

That is one enormous trend favoring the Blues in Game 5.

