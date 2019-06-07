ASAP MLB Trades to Fix Huge Problems Way Before the 2019 Deadline

0 of 8

The Major League Baseball trade deadline isn't until July 31, but teams don't need to wait until then to patch roster holes.

We have a few ideas that clubs should execute immediately.

The simple part was identifying glaring needs on contenders. The more difficult part was deciphering which players they could trade for right now, as not every seller across MLB may be open for business yet.

Ultimately, we came up with eight trades (four for hitters and four for pitchers) we think could and should happen.