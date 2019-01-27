Whit Merrifield, Royals Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $16.25M Contract Extension

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield at bat against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Second baseman Whit Merrifield will reportedly remain with the Kansas City Royals for the foreseeable future.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Merrifield and the Royals agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $16.25 million with $2 million in performance bonuses. Jon Heyman of Fancred noted the extension will include a fifth-year club option that could bring the deal to more than $30 million if it is completely maxed out.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

