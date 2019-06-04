Jets' Le'Veon Bell Vows to Make People 'Remember' He's NFL's Best RB in 2019

Jets' Le'Veon Bell Vows to Make People 'Remember' He's NFL's Best RB in 2019June 4, 2019
Le'Veon Bell is ready for the 2019 NFL season to begin.
Namely, the New York Jets running back is ready to remind people that he's an elite player at his position and a true difference-maker on the offensive side of the ball, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News:
Manish Mehta @MMehtaNYDN
Le’Veon Bell says it’s understandable if some people forgot that he was the best RB in the NFL when we last saw him on the field 17 months ago. Then he says... people “will remember” when he plays in a game again.
