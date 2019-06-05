7 Dream Matches for Jon Moxley in AEW and NJPW That Must Become a Reality

0 of 7

Credit: Ricky Havlik

Jon Moxley is a pretty hot commodity in the world of wrestling right now, if the reaction he received at AEW's premiere pay-per-view Double or Nothing was anything to go by.

It didn't take him long to prove himself as such. Almost immediately, he was announced for several upcoming AEW events shortly following his electric debut in addition to a handful of independent wrestling shows in the northeast.

As if that wasn't enough, news broke on Memorial Day that he is headed to New Japan Pro Wrestling this week for the first time in his career. There, he will challenge Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

While we have yet to see him compete in a match since leaving WWE, he's bound to bring his A-game every time he steps inside the squared circle going forward. His renewed passion for pro wrestling combined with the change of scenery will no doubt be a recipe for success for the former Dean Ambrose outside of WWE.

With Moxley making the rounds right now, there are quite a few dream matches involving him that fans would love nothing more than to see become a reality. His scheduled clash with Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest will be the first of many exciting Moxley matchups to come.

Both AEW and NJPW are stockpiled with talent these days, but these seven stars lead the list of most anticipated opponents for Jon Moxley at the moment.