Report: Suns Won't Trade No. 6 Draft Pick, Will Pursue Veteran PG in Free Agency

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announces that the Phoenix Suns had won the sixth pick during the NBA basketball draft lottery Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly not looking to trade the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft in exchange for a veteran point guard.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported the update Tuesday and noted the team will instead look toward free agency to fill its void at point guard, with Patrick Beverley, Darren Collison, Cory Joseph and T.J. McConnell among the noteworthy options.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    D-Lo's Market Heating Up

    Nets, Jazz, Magic, Wolves and Pacers expected to show interest in D'Angelo Russell (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Lo's Market Heating Up

    Nets, Jazz, Magic, Wolves and Pacers expected to show interest in D'Angelo Russell (Shams)

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Pelicans Listening to AD Trade Offers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pelicans Listening to AD Trade Offers

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Can the Lakers Find a Long-Term Path to Giannis?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can the Lakers Find a Long-Term Path to Giannis?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron Could Leave If Lakers Whiff Free Agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron Could Leave If Lakers Whiff Free Agency

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report