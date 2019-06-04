Report: Suns Won't Trade No. 6 Draft Pick, Will Pursue Veteran PG in Free Agency

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly not looking to trade the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft in exchange for a veteran point guard.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported the update Tuesday and noted the team will instead look toward free agency to fill its void at point guard, with Patrick Beverley, Darren Collison, Cory Joseph and T.J. McConnell among the noteworthy options.

