JR Smith Trade Rumors: Heat Eyeing 'Salary-Designed' Deal for Cavaliers SG

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith (5) passes against the Boston Celtics in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

As the Cleveland Cavaliers explore ways to move on from JR Smith, a potential trade suitor for the 15-year NBA veteran has emerged. 

Per The Athletic's and Stadium's Shams Charania, the Miami Heat have shown interest in a "salary-designed trade" for Smith that would allow them to get rid of some contracts they want to dump this offseason. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    D-Lo's Market Heating Up

    Nets, Jazz, Magic, Wolves and Pacers expected to show interest in D'Angelo Russell (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Lo's Market Heating Up

    Nets, Jazz, Magic, Wolves and Pacers expected to show interest in D'Angelo Russell (Shams)

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Pelicans Listening to AD Trade Offers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pelicans Listening to AD Trade Offers

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Can the Lakers Find a Long-Term Path to Giannis?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can the Lakers Find a Long-Term Path to Giannis?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron Could Leave If Lakers Whiff Free Agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron Could Leave If Lakers Whiff Free Agency

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report