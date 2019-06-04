JR Smith Trade Rumors: Heat Eyeing 'Salary-Designed' Deal for Cavaliers SG

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

As the Cleveland Cavaliers explore ways to move on from JR Smith, a potential trade suitor for the 15-year NBA veteran has emerged.

Per The Athletic's and Stadium's Shams Charania, the Miami Heat have shown interest in a "salary-designed trade" for Smith that would allow them to get rid of some contracts they want to dump this offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.