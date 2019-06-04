Video: Cardinals Surprise Ex-QB Carson Palmer with Ring of Honor Announcement

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 16: Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after beating the Green Bay Packers 26-20 in overtime of the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When Carson Palmer found out that he will become the 16th member of the Arizona Cardinals' Ring of Honor, the 2002 Heisman Trophy winner was "beyond honored."

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill recently revealed to Palmer that the team would like to honor the quarterback this year—and the exchange was captured on video:

"Are you serious? No way!" Palmer responded. "That's amazing. I am beyond honored. No way! That is so cool."

Taken first overall in the 2003 NFL draft, Palmer spent the first seven years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He forced a trade out of Cincinnati by briefly retiring in 2010, ultimately landing with the Oakland Raiders. After two seasons in the Bay Area, he was acquired by Arizona in April 2013.

It turned out to be a mutually beneficial relationship.

Palmer enjoyed some of his best seasons while playing for Bruce Arians in the desert, throwing for 16,782 yards and 105 touchdowns. Meanwhile, he led the team to a 38-21-1 record over the course of five seasons.

Palmer's Cardinals had a 6-0 start in 2014, but the quarterback missed the final 10 games because of a torn ACL. He responded by leading the team to a 13-3 record while earning his third career Pro Bowl selection in 2015, taking Arizona to its second-ever NFC Championship Game.     

Related

    Teams Whose Super Bowl Windows Are Closing 😰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams Whose Super Bowl Windows Are Closing 😰

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Patrick Peterson Reported for OTAs Now

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Why Patrick Peterson Reported for OTAs Now

    Jess Root
    via Cards Wire

    Ranking the NFL's Top QB-WR Duos 🤜🤛

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the NFL's Top QB-WR Duos 🤜🤛

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Broncos Need Von to Be Even Better for Final SB Run

    Denver needs their QB destroyer to be even better than his current HOF form

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Broncos Need Von to Be Even Better for Final SB Run

    Denver needs their QB destroyer to be even better than his current HOF form

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report