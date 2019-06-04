Video: Cardinals Surprise Ex-QB Carson Palmer with Ring of Honor Announcement

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When Carson Palmer found out that he will become the 16th member of the Arizona Cardinals' Ring of Honor, the 2002 Heisman Trophy winner was "beyond honored."

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill recently revealed to Palmer that the team would like to honor the quarterback this year—and the exchange was captured on video:

"Are you serious? No way!" Palmer responded. "That's amazing. I am beyond honored. No way! That is so cool."

Taken first overall in the 2003 NFL draft, Palmer spent the first seven years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He forced a trade out of Cincinnati by briefly retiring in 2010, ultimately landing with the Oakland Raiders. After two seasons in the Bay Area, he was acquired by Arizona in April 2013.

It turned out to be a mutually beneficial relationship.

Palmer enjoyed some of his best seasons while playing for Bruce Arians in the desert, throwing for 16,782 yards and 105 touchdowns. Meanwhile, he led the team to a 38-21-1 record over the course of five seasons.

Palmer's Cardinals had a 6-0 start in 2014, but the quarterback missed the final 10 games because of a torn ACL. He responded by leading the team to a 13-3 record while earning his third career Pro Bowl selection in 2015, taking Arizona to its second-ever NFC Championship Game.