Liverpool Confirm Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno Won't Return Next Season

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJune 4, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool announced on Tuesday that striker Daniel Sturridge and defender Alberto Moreno will leave the club in the summer following the expiry of their contracts:

Sturridge moved to Anfield from Chelsea in January 2021 and scored 67 goals in 160 appearances for the Reds in a career that has been disrupted by injury. 

Moreno joined from Spanish side Sevilla in 2014 but has dropped down the pecking order due to the form of James Milner and the emergence of Andy Robertson.

Manager Jurgen Klopp thanked both players for their efforts during their time on Merseyside, per James Carroll at the club's official website.

"The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is 'thank you.' They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they—as much as anyone—helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction. Without them we wouldn't be the team and club we are in this moment."

Klopp also offered further praise for Sturridge:

Sturridge is known as a clinical finisher but injuries have dogged him throughout his career even though he has won the UEFA Champions League twice:

The striker has also struggled for game time at Anfield due to the prolific form of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the Reds attack.

He managed just seven starts for the club last season in all competitions and only three goals but remains popular with Liverpool fans:

Moreno featured more regularly when he first arrived from Sevilla but his form subsequently dipped and he came in for severe criticism:

The two players now leave Liverpool on a high in the wake of their Champions League victory over Tottenham Hotspur and will look to continue their careers elsewhere.

