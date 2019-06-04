Liverpool Confirm Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno Won't Return Next Season

Liverpool Confirm Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno Won't Return Next SeasonJune 4, 2019
Liverpool announced on Tuesday that striker Daniel Sturridge and defender Alberto Moreno will leave the club in the summer following the expiry of their contracts:
#LFC thank @DanielSturridge and @lfc18alberto for their outstanding contributions to the club 🙌 Everyone wishes Daniel and Alberto all the very best for their futures. They will always be a part of the #LFC Family ❤️ https://t.co/OH5oeNw4rR
Sturridge moved to Anfield from Chelsea in January 2021 and scored 67 goals in 160 appearances for the Reds in a career that has been disrupted by injury.
Moreno joined from Spanish side Sevilla in 2014 but has dropped down the pecking order due to the form of James Milner and the emergence of Andy Robertson.
Manager Jurgen Klopp thanked both players for their efforts during their time on Merseyside, per James Carroll at the club's official website.
"The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is 'thank you.' They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they—as much as anyone—helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction. Without them we wouldn't be the team and club we are in this moment."
Klopp also offered further praise for Sturridge:
🗣 Jurgen Klopp on Daniel Sturridge: “Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think. “He is one of the best finishers I have ever seen in my life. He scores goals you think could and should not be possible." https://t.co/AdZXHlHOcI
Sturridge is known as a clinical finisher but injuries have dogged him throughout his career even though he has won the UEFA Champions League twice:
Daniel Sturridge is the first player to win the Champions League with two different English clubs in the #UCL era. 2012 final: Unused substitute 2019 final: Unused substitute Don't care. 🏆🏆 https://t.co/WfgZh3mBXW
The striker has also struggled for game time at Anfield due to the prolific form of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the Reds attack.
He managed just seven starts for the club last season in all competitions and only three goals but remains popular with Liverpool fans:
Thank you for everything, Sturridge. I will never forget your incredible 13/14 season. One of the best forwards on the planet at the time, you deserved to go out on a high. https://t.co/ulQDPt67AR
Daniel Sturridge. Started off everything with the header vs PSG. Finished the season having a boogie with the cup. Is right. https://t.co/imnJwviDre
Moreno featured more regularly when he first arrived from Sevilla but his form subsequently dipped and he came in for severe criticism:
Moreno experiment is over, needs to go this window and another LB come in. Worst left back I've ever seen at Liverpool
The two players now leave Liverpool on a high in the wake of their Champions League victory over Tottenham Hotspur and will look to continue their careers elsewhere.
