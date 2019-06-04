Lions Rumors: Damon Harrison to Skip Mandatory Minicamp, Wants New Contract

Rey Del Rio/Associated Press

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison will skip the team's mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, skipping mandatory minicamp could result in a fine of $88,650. Birkett noted Harrison has already missed out on a $250,000 workout bonus this offseason.

The 30-year-old lineman has two years remaining on his deal, with base salaries of $6.75 million this season and $9 million in 2020, per Spotrac.

On Saturday, Harrison cryptically tweeted "major news coming soon":

An undrafted free agent out of William Penn in 2012, Harrison spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets before playing two-plus seasons for the New York Giants, being named first-team All-Pro in 2016.

He was traded to Detroit last October for a fifth-round pick. As Pro Football Focus noted, Matt Patricia and Co. were adding one of the league's top run-stoppers:

Harrison made 10 appearances for the Lions last year, recording 50 tackles and 3.5 sacks following the midseason trade. He had 31 tackles and zero sacks in seven games for the Giants. According to Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz, Harrison led the NFL with 50 total run stops.

Liskiewitz noted Detroit ranked 21st in run stops before the trade and third with Harrison.

Harrison is not the only Lions player holding out in search of a new deal. Rapoport reported cornerback Darius Slay will also skip minicamp. Slay previously addressed his situation on Twitter:

Slay is owed more than $22.5 million in base salary over the next two seasons.