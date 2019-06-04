Liverpool's Andy Robertson on Alisson's UCL Final Showing: 'He's the Man'

MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has hailed goalkeeper Alisson Becker's performance in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Brazilian made eight saves as the Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Saturday to lift the trophy for the sixth time in their history.

Robertson told Glenn Price of Liverpool's official website:

"He's the man, isn't he? He's the man.

"A lot was said about Ali when he first came, a lot of pressure on him. My God, he's been unbelievable this season.

"[Against Spurs], it was an absolute joke the way he made the saves and everything.

"He was different class. It's down to him that we kept a clean sheet."

Though the Reds had Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi to thank for finding the net at the other end, Alisson was perhaps their best player at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

He was on hand to deny Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane as Spurs sought a way back into the match after Salah's early penalty.

It made for a sharp contrast with last year's final, in which Loris Karius gifted Real Madrid two goals in their 3-1 win over Liverpool with a pair of calamitous mistakes.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz hailed Alisson's performance:

The stopper arrived from Roma last year in a £67 million deal. That briefly made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, before Chelsea paid £71 million for Kepa Arrizabalaga in the same window.

He played every minute of the Reds' Premier League campaign as they boasted the best defensive record in the division, having conceded just 22 goals and kept 21 clean sheets.

Anfield Index's Alex Mansfield offered further insight into his superb debut season at the club:

After bringing through Trent Alexander-Arnold and the signings of Robertson and Virgil van Dijk, a top-class goalkeeper was the last piece of the puzzle for Liverpool to make their back line competitive at the highest level.

Alisson fit that bill perfectly, and a comparable season from him in the next campaign will give the Reds an excellent chance of winning more silverware.