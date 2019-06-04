Richarlison Says 'I'm Happy' at Everton Amid Manchester United Rumours

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Richarlison has reiterated his happiness at Everton amid rumours linking him with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

Per MailOnline's Joe Strange, the Brazilian has been linked with the three giants this summer, but he's not considering a move so soon after his arrival at Goodison Park.

He told FourFourTwo (h/t Strange): "It's a nice feeling when you get praise for your good work, but I'm not thinking about a transfer at the moment. I've just arrived at Everton. I'm happy here."

Richarlison only joined Everton last year in an initial £35 million deal that could rise to £50 million with add-ons.

The winger, who can play on either flank or as a centre-forward, took to Twitter to assure fans he was content at the club in April:

Richarlison enjoyed a strong first season with the Toffees and contributed 14 goals and an assist in all competitions.

Dominic King of the Daily Mail is excited by his presence in a promising Everton team:

As well as his return in front of goal, Richarlison has also added pace, work ethic and a little flair to the side.

Thanks to his domestic efforts this season, he was selected in Brazil's squad for the Copa America.

He impressed AS' Robbie Dunne during a 1-1 draw with Panama in the last international break:

Richarlison is still developing his game, and he could do with improving his final ball—he played just 21 key passes in 35 Premier League matches this season, per WhoScored.com.

He's got time to do that, as he only turned 22 on May 10, but anyone looking to sign him this summer would have to splash out to secure him.

The Sun reported in late May that the Toffees want a minimum of £100 million to part with him this summer.