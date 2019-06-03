Kevin Hayes Traded to Flyers; Winnipeg Acquires 5th-Round Pick in 2019 NHL Draft

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Flyers announced the acquisition of center Kevin Hayes from the Winnipeg Jets on Monday in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

"By gaining the rights to Kevin at this time, it provides us with an opportunity to negotiate with him prior to July 1 when he is due to become an unrestricted free agent," Flyers executive vice president and general manager Chuck Fletcher said.

