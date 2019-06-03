Kevin Hayes Traded to Flyers; Winnipeg Acquires 5th-Round Pick in 2019 NHL Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

FILE - In this March 10, 2019, file photo, Winnipeg Jets right wing Kevin Hayes (12) shoots the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, in Washington. Thirty-two players were involved in 20 deals struck at the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 25. The Winnipeg Jets led the way in completing six trades, including acquiring veteran center Kevin Hayes from the New York Rangers. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Flyers announced the acquisition of center Kevin Hayes from the Winnipeg Jets on Monday in exchange for a fifth-round pick. 

"By gaining the rights to Kevin at this time, it provides us with an opportunity to negotiate with him prior to July 1 when he is due to become an unrestricted free agent," Flyers executive vice president and general manager Chuck Fletcher said.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

