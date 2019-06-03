WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from June 3

12 of 13

Credit: WWE.com

After two consecutive weeks of strong in-ring action between Ricochet and Cesaro, which saw them split victories, the celebrated in-ring athletes squared off in the rubber match Monday night.

Ricochet delivered a pair of headscissors that stunned Cesaro at ringside, including one assisted by the guardrail. A moonsault by Ricochet off the second rope, to the floor, knocked The Swiss Superman down heading into the break.

Back from the break, Cesaro delivered a jaw-shattering uppercut that nearly scored him the win. The elusive Ricochet, though, broke free of his opponent's grasp and delivered a kick that stunned the former United States and tag team champion.

The One and Only ultimately scored a schoolboy rollup for the sudden and surprise victory.

Cesaro, frustrated and upset by the loss, attacked Ricochet following the bell. He retrieved a table from underneath the ring but propped on it was 24/7 champion R-Truth. With Carmella by his side, Truth dispatched of Cesaro.

Soon, the likes of Eric Young, Cedric Alexander, No Way Jose and Co. rushed the ring to try and steal the title. Alexander wiped most of them out, leaving Truth in the ring with Drake Maverick. Carmella wiped him out and the champ and his associate escaped through the crowd.

Result

Ricochet defeated Cesaro

Grade

D

Analysis

So, the definitive match in the rivalry between Ricochet and Cesaro was really just the background for this week in 24/7 Championship nonsense?

And this company wonders why no one ever gets over outside of the main event.

Ricochet and Cesaro delivered a solid, if unspectacular match, but the former's victory was negated instantly by the ridiculousness that followed it. By the time Carmella superkicked Maverick, no one even remembered a match preceded the entire ordeal.

What a waste of talent like Ricochet, Cesaro and Alexander, all of whom should be stealing the show every week but are relegated to shlock like this.