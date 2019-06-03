Video: Rams' Todd Gurley Reveals Why He Doesn't Have Drake's Phone Number

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2019

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley laughs as he speaks with reporters during a media availability ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley isn't going to tempt fate when it comes to connecting with Drake.

Gurley told Andrew Hawkins in an interview for UNINTERRUPTED that he doesn't have Drake's number in his phone because the music star is "bad luck":

Gurley referenced a picture of Drake in a Rams jacket that supposedly doomed L.A. in the team's Super Bowl LIII defeat to the New England Patriots. The viral image was fake, but the Drake curse undoubtedly lives on through other teams and athletes. 

In what now looks like a stunning act of hubris, Anthony Joshua tweeted in March he was going to destroy the curse, only to be stopped in a heavyweight title fight by Andy Ruiz Jr. in the seventh round Saturday for his first professional defeat.

Assuming they spoke before Joshua's fight with Ruiz, Gurley's comments to Hawkins are even more prescient.

