Showtime Announces '100%: Julian Edelman' Documentary to Debut June 28

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A new documentary examining New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman will debut on June 28 on Showtime:

The film, 100%: Julian Edelman, follows the player's "underdog journey" to win Super Bowl MVP last February. It will be narrated by Michael Rapaport while also featuring commentary from Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and others.

"While Julian Edelman's journey to Super Bowl MVP is acutely unique, sports fans everywhere will relate to his determination and his reliance on an inner circle of family and friends to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds," Showtime's Stephen Espinoza said in a release.

Edelman missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a knee injury but came back to win his third Super Bowl with the Patriots, totaling 10 catches for 141 yards in the title game against the Los Angeles Rams.

This journey will be the focus of the upcoming documentary.

"The access and timeliness of this project are the hallmarks of Showtime Sports unscripted programming," Espinoza added. "We are proud to deliver the life story of one of America's most popular athletes amidst a career-defining moment."

The documentary was written by Edelman's business partner Assaf Swissa and directed by Kyler Schelling.