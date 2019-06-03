"In his bounce-back games, it's just his calmness and his mannerisms more than anything," coach Craig Berube said, per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. "I think he goes back in there and he feels real confident about himself. Early on in games a lot of times you see his puck-handling ability and I know that he's dialed pretty well when I notice that kind of stuff."

The rookie, who had been stellar throughout the Blues' postseason run, turned in a career-worst performance in Game 3. The Bruins consistently found him out of position and racked up five goals, leading Berube to replace him with Jake Allen for the first time this season.

