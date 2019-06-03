Marcelino: Valencia Could Sell Rodrigo for 'Great Offer' Amid Barcelona Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Valencia manager Marcelino has said he does not want to see star forward Rodrigo leave the club this summer, but he admitted a "great offer" may be enough to see him move on amid reported interest from Barcelona.

Rodrigo has been one of the most consistent goalscorers in La Liga in recent years and played a big part in another successful season for Los Che. They finished fourth in Spain's top flight, then beat Barcelona to win the Copa del Rey final.

Speaking about the Spain International, the Valencia boss said he didn't think the player wanted to move on but admitted things can change quickly, per Goal:

"Rodrigo is not going to leave Valencia because that is not a thought in his head. But, like every player of that age and trajectory, if a great offer arrives, a good one for both parties, the coach has to accept it.

"I have tried to have an important role in discussions, but in sales the coaches cannot be part of that process. For us, Rodrigo is a very important player, but it will be the club and the player who decide. There must be an offer that is good for both parties. The market will dictate that."

It's noted in the report that Barcelona and Roma have been linked with the 28-year-old.

According to Javier Giraldo of Sport, the chances of a transfer to Barcelona have "grown significantly in recent days." Rodrigo has until 2022 still to run on his contract at the Mestalla, and his release clause stands €120 million (£106 million).

Here is a reminder of what the centre-forward can produce:

Overall, the 2018-19 season wasn't one of the most productive for Rodrigo, as he struggled in the early stages of the campaign and only managed to find the net on eight occasions in the top flight.

However, in the final weeks of the term, he came good. Not only did the 28-year-old net in the Copa win over Barcelona, but he was also on target in the final game of the La Liga season. The 2-0 win was enough to secure Valencia's UEFA Champions League spot for 2019-20.

In addition to goals, Rodrigo is a mobile presence up top, as he's able to drift into wide areas and knit play together. For Barcelona, he'd provide a fine alternative to Luis Suarez at the point of the attack.

As relayed by Sid Lowe of the Guardian during the Copa del Rey final, the Blaugrana have a dearth of options in this position:

Aside from Rodrigo, Barcelona have also been linked with Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, with the Frenchman confirming he will be leaving the club this summer.

Either would be savvy acquisitions for Ernesto Valverde's team, although both would cost a substantial amount. Having already parted with £65 million for Frenkie de Jong, it will be intriguing to see where else Barcelona decide to invest.