WWE Raw Preview: Undertaker Returns Ahead of Super Showdown and More for June 3

Credit: WWE.com

The Undertaker returns to WWE television Monday night on Raw, just four days before he makes the trip to Saudi Arabia for an epic, first-ever showdown with Goldberg.

The Deadman's return to Raw is only one of two major angles in store for the June 3 broadcast as a certain Brock-boxing Beast Incarnate has decided to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Dive deeper into those two moments and find out what else the flagship show has in store for its fans before Friday's Super Showdown spectacular.

Back from the Dead

For the first time since he laid waste to Elias the night after WrestleMania 35, The Undertaker returns to WWE television Monday, with his sights set on Goldberg and their first encounter in Saudi Arabia.

With Goldberg announced for Tuesday's SmackDown Live, expect The Deadman's appearance to be relegated to a promo that puts over the match and attempts to create some buzz for it.

The showdown is conspicuously ice cold, though, with excitement for it almost nonexistent at this point. Perhaps that's because fans recognize it is a ploy by management to appease the Saudi Arabian government with a dream-match main event, but there is not nearly as much buzz around the bout.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that Goldberg appears, destroys The Phenom with a spear and follows up with a promo Tuesday; for now, though, this looks like an attempt by management to build some intrigue in the form of a rare Undertaker appearance and promo.

Nothing more, nothing less.

A Beastly Cash-In

Friday afternoon, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to announce Brock Lesnar will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase Monday night on Raw.

It is an about-face after The Beast seemed more than thrilled at the idea of holding on to his prize and waiting, stalking Seth Rollins before cashing in when he least expected it.

It follows on the heels of a weird video released by WWE in which Stephanie McMahon condemned Lesnar for not delivering on his promise to announce the date of his cash-in. This, despite the fact that the gimmick allows for spontaneity and mystery.

The whole things sounds like another one of those creative U-turns or sudden shifts that have plagued the company's product in recent months.

It also appears to be the possibility for Lesnar to get over as a babyface. While that may not be the intention, such is usually the case when a Superstar of any sort of star power is positioned against the ruthlessly aggressive McMahon clan.

A Six-Man Tag Team Blockbuster

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will write the latest chapter in their rivalry Monday as The Big Dog teams with his cousins, The Usos, to battle the Scot and The Revival in what should be a hell of a Six-Man Tag Team match.

The talent alone is extraordinary, but if you add in the intensity that exists whenever McIntyre and Reigns share a ring, the drama in the athleticism The Usos usually bring to their matches and the extraordinary tag team chemistry The Revival possess, you have the framework for a fine match.

The question becomes whether it will be weighed down by what is sure to be interference from Shane McMahon, who squares off with Reigns Friday in Saudi Arabia.

All signs point to "yes," but hopefully WWE fans can enjoy an explosive tag match before Shane-O-Mac rears his head in a predictable fashion.