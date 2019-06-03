Uli Hoeness Says Leroy Sane Transfer Unlikely Due to 'Insane' Man City Demands

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has said Leroy Sane is unlikely to join the club this summer due to the "insane" sums of money Manchester City are demanding for his sale.

Sane has been strongly linked with the Bundesliga champions after three years in England. The 23-year-old has struggled at times to nail down a starting spot at the Etihad Stadium, while veteran Bayern wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery will leave the club this summer.

However, Hoeness is downbeat on the prospect of signing Sane and told Kicker (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "You have to be a bit sceptical. It is unlikely that it will work. It's about sums, they're insane."

The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano recently wrote City had rejected an opening bid from Bayern worth €80 million (£70.7 million), but Die Roten could return with an improved offer.

Sportswriter Manuel Veth also reported that Niko Kovac's side have turned to Sane after deciding to cool their interest in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner:

The German giants have already broken their transfer record to sign utility defender Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for €80 million, while right-back Benjamin Pavard will join the club from Stuttgart for a reported £31.4 million.

Hoeness addressed the transfer situation before Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund to lift the DFB-Pokal title in May and said: "We're not playing Monopoly here. We are a football club. We have reached a limit with €80 million, and I don't think that we'll exceed that in future transfers."

That €80 million figure appears set as Bayern's maximum for an individual spend, with one of Europe's savviest outfits seemingly unlikely to break their record for a second time in the same summer.

Sane has shown signs he could be worth the investment, however. He demonstrated his wicked set-piece potential with a strike against Hoffenheim in the UEFA Champions League group stage, via BT Sport (UK only):

The former Schalke wunderkind joined City in 2016 and has played a big role in a team that's won back-to-back Premier league titles under Pep Guardiola, though still perhaps not as prominent as he'd hope.

Sane scored 10 goals and recorded 10 assists in 21 league starts this season. However, there's a sense the likes of Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva sit higher in Guardiola's pecking order, while Riyad Mahrez also provides wing competition.

There were reports in 2018 that Sane and Guardiola had fallen out amid concerns over the player's attitude, which the coach has always denied.

What's more, Guardiola has been very complimentary of his player, whom he said last year has the potential to become one of the best on the continent, via HaytersTV:

Sane has a contract at the Etihad until the summer of 2021, but even German titans Bayern may not have the power—or more specifically, the funds—necessary to lure their target back to the Bundesliga.