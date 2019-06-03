Kylian Mbappe Injury 'Nothing Serious,' Says France Boss Didier Deschamps

SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/Getty Images

France manager Didier Deschamps has played down Kylian Mbappe's injury after the Paris Saint-Germain star had to be substituted in Les Bleus' 2-0 friendly win over Bolivia on Sunday.

Mbappe was replaced at half-time by Wissam Ben Yedder as France prevailed over Bolivia thanks to first-half goals from Thomas Lemar and Antoine Griezmann.

Their next fixture is a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against Turkey on Saturday, which is followed three days later by another Group H clash against Andorra.

Per Dejan Kalinic of Goal, Deschamps said Mbappe should be fit again for the weekend:

"It's nothing serious. It's just ankle foot pain after a touch. There was no risk to take. He should go [for the next match]."

SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/Getty Images

Two matches into qualifying for Euro 2020, France and Turkey are the only Group H teams with 100 per cent records having both claimed two victories.

Deschamps' side top the pool—which also includes Albania, Iceland and Moldova—on goal difference, and they will be looking to put some daylight between themselves and Turkey with a win on Saturday.

It will not be an easy match away at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium, though, and Mbappe could have a key role to play.

The 20-year-old enjoyed his most prolific club season to date on an individual level in 2018-19 as he netted 33 goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances and won the Player of the Year award.

Mbappe has been one of France's most effective goalscorers since making his senior international debut in March 2017:

He starred for Les Bleus as they won the 2018 FIFA World Cup last summer, netting four goals in the tournament and winning the Best Young Player Award.

Even at such a young age, Mbappe is already a key player for both club and country, and it is a boon for France that he looks set to be fit for Saturday's visit to Turkey.