Antoine Griezmann Talks Club Future After France Beat Bolivia

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2019

France's forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates a goal during a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, southwest of Paris, on May 30, 2019, as part of the team's preparation for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group H matches against Turkey and Andorra. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann gave little away when asked about his club future following France's 2-0 friendly win against Bolivia on Sunday in Nantes. 

The forward announced last month he will leave Atletico Madrid this summer after five seasons with the club:

According to BBC Sport, Barcelona will pay the 120 million (£106 million) buyout clause for him, while Miquel Delaney of The Independent recently reported Manchester United are interested in him.

However, when asked about his future after turning out for Les Bleus, Griezmann shed little light on where he expects to end up, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal:

"I don't know. That's a good question. Let's see. Everything in its time."

The 28-year-old was the key man for France on Sunday.

He produced a brilliant assist for Thomas Lemar's opener in the fifth minute, and he then scored himself just before half-time.

France's forward Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrates with his teammate France's forward Thomas Lemar after scoring a goal during the friendly match France against Bolivia at La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, Western France on June 2, 2019. (Photo by Sebastien
SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/Getty Images

It was a timely reminder from Griezmann of just how good a player he is.

Bolivia are not the toughest opposition in the world, and it was only a friendly, but Griezmann's key contributions showed he is still sharp at the end of a long season.

Barcelona still looks like Griezmann's most likely destination. He has been linked to the Catalan giants for some time, and it is a club that would meet his ambitions.

Griezmann has won a UEFA Europa League title while at Atleti, but it seems clear he wants a move that will give him the chance to win league titles, as well as challenge for the UEFA Champions League.

He would have that opportunity at Barca, who have won four of the last five La Liga titles.

United, on the other hand, have little chance of challenging for the Premier League title next term, and they cannot even offer Griezmann Champions League football after a sixth-placed finish in 2018-19.

Related

    Neymar's IG Video May Have Broken Brazilian Laws

    Police investigating his video response to rape allegation

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar's IG Video May Have Broken Brazilian Laws

    Police investigating his video response to rape allegation

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    'I Cried a Little!': Klopp, Players React to Parade

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'I Cried a Little!': Klopp, Players React to Parade

    Liverpool FC
    via Liverpool FC

    Atletico Close In on Fenerbahce Star Eljif Elmas

    Atletico Madrid logo
    Atletico Madrid

    Atletico Close In on Fenerbahce Star Eljif Elmas

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Van Gaal Rips Man Utd CEO Woodward

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Van Gaal Rips Man Utd CEO Woodward

    via Mail Online