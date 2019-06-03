Raptors vs. Warriors: Game 3 Date, Live-Stream Schedule, Start Time and Pick

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The injured, battered and bruised Golden State Warriors are coming home to Oracle Arena tied with the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Based on the injured list, which includes Kevin Durant (leg), Stephen Curry (dehydration), Klay Thompson (hamstring), Andre Iguodala (leg), DeMarcus Cousins (leg) and Kevon Looney (chest), the Raptors would appear to have an advantage as the two teams prepare for Game 3.

However, the Warriors are coming off a key road victory in Game 2 Sunday night in which Thompson, Curry, Iguodala and Cousins all made key contributions to the triumph.

The Warriors are still hoping to get Durant back prior to the end of the playoff, but there are no guarantees that he will return. Thompson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Game 2 when he landed awkwardly after taking a shot. He has said he will play in Game 3 (per Anthony Slater of The Athletic), and Curry, Iguodala and Cousins are all likely to play.

Game 3 Information

When: Wednesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Spread (via VegasInsider.com): Warriors -3

NBA Finals

Game 1: Raptors 118, Warriors 109

Game 2: Warriors 109, Raptors 104, Series tied, 1-1

Game 3: Toronto at Golden State, June 5, 9 p.m. ET

Game 4: Toronto at Golden State, June 7, 9 p.m. ET

Game 5: Golden State at Toronto, June 10, 9 p.m. ET

Game 6: Toronto at Golden State, June 13, 9 p.m. ET, if necessary

Game 7: Golden State at Toronto, June 16, 8 p.m. ET, if necessary

Game 2 turning point

The Raptors had a chance to take a 2-0 lead in the series, as they dictated the pace in the first half and took a 59-54 lead into the locker room at the break.

However, the Warriors have been noted for their ability to turn things around in the third quarter, and they did that with authority Sunday night. Golden State opened the second half with an 18-0 run and took over the game at that point.

While the Raptors were able to reel the Warriors in during the fourth quarter and make the game close, the Warriors secured the victory when Iguodala hit a three-point shot with 5.9 seconds remaining that turned a two-point lead into the final five-point margin.

Cousins comes through with huge effort

Cousins played a huge role for the Warriors in Game 2, contributing 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the victory.

Head coach Steve Kerr was impressed that Cousins was able to play as long and as effectively as he did Sunday night. "... He was fantastic, and we needed everything he gave out there—his rebounding, his toughness, his physical presence, getting the ball in the paint and just playing big, like he does," Kerr said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. "We needed all of that. So I thought he was fantastic."

Kerr said he was hoping for about 20 minutes from Cousins, but Boogie was able to give them 28 minutes after coming back sooner than expected from a quad tear. Kerr pointed out that Cousins made his biggest contributions in the fourth quarter when the team needed him most.

Cousins has dealt with serious injury issues for 18 months, but playing in the championship series motivated him to do the work to get back into the lineup.

"I want to be on this stage," Cousins said, per Friedell. "This is what I've worked for my entire career, to be on this stage, to have this opportunity to play for something. But once they told me I had a chance, a slight chance, of being able to return, it basically was up to me and the work and the time I put in behind the injury, it was up to me."

With the Warriors' other injuries and health problems, Cousins clearly came through with a big performance when the team needed it most.

Prediction

Thompson says he will be back in the lineup Wednesday, but he will have an MRI Monday to determine the impact of his hamstring injury.

The belief here is that Thompson will find a way to take his place in the starting lineup in Game 3 and play well.

The two-time defending champions will not have an easy time against Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, but they know how to come through at the game's most crucial moments.

The Raptors had every opportunity to take a 2-0 lead, and they let it slip through their grasp. Now they have to go to Oracle Arena and try to beat the Warriors as they play their final series in their Oakland home.

The Warriors will play at the Chase Center in downtown San Francisco next year, and leaving Oakland with another title is a point of motivation.

Golden State's experience and ability to come through in the game's biggest moments will help them take a 2-1 lead in the series. The Warriors get the win and the cover in Game 3.