Video: Barack Obama Explains How Gary Payton Made Michael Jordan Play Like Kobe

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama was in Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. As he explained after the game, it was his first time seeing the Finals in person since 1996:

That series was famous for pitting Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Gary Payton against one another as the Chicago Bulls faced the Seattle SuperSonics. Chicago took it in six games, winning its fourth of six titles in the 1990s, but Obama praised Payton's effort against arguably the greatest of all time.

"Payton actually was one of those guys who could guard Jordan," he said. "You look at Michael's percentages in the Finals, he got the points, but he took a lot of [shots]. He looked more Kobe-esque."

Jordan averaged 27.3 points per game in the series but was held to 41.5 percent shooting from the field and 31.6 percent from three-point range. Considering he averaged 33.4 points per game in his playoff career, the defensive effort on him certainly deserves praise.

It was at least enough for Obama to take notice.

Perhaps in 20 years, a future president will get a chance to talk about the time they saw potential Hall of Famers Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Draymond Green or Klay Thompson compete in Game 2.