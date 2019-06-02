Fan Pays Record-Breaking $101K for 2 Tickets to Warriors vs. Raptors Game 4

John Hefti/Associated Press

The demand for seats at the 2019 NBA Finals has led to a new record for ticket cost.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, a person spent $101,015 on two courtside seats for Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. The $50,507.50 per seat is the most ever spent on tickets at the NBA Finals.

The significant excitement surrounding this series is undeniable as big names fill up courtside seats. Drake has been a fixture at home games for the Raptors, while even former president Barack Obama made it to Game 2:

While the Raptors are competing in their first NBA Finals in franchise history, the Warriors have reached this stage for the fifth straight season. And considering Golden State has no chance of clinching the series in Game 4 (as it did last year) due to the Game 1 loss, the expensive tickets are a bit bizarre.

On the other hand, this is the last year the Warriors will play in Oracle Arena, and Game 4 could be the final contest there (unless the series reaches six games). Fans will certainly want to commemorate the last few moments they can get in this venue.

As Rovell noted, multiple fans have spent at least $85,000 on courtside seats for Game 3.

Depending on how the series progresses, you could potentially see the prices get even higher in the coming days.