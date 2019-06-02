Dodgers' Tony Cingrani to Have Shoulder Surgery; Not Likely to Return in 2019

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Cingrani will likely miss the rest of the 2019 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder, according to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News.

The procedure will take place Wednesday in Los Angeles.

"He and the doctors decided that was the best course of action for the short term and the long term," manager Dave Roberts said. "When you're having surgery this time of year, it's probably the end of his season. I expect a full recovery."

Cingrani didn't appear in a single major league game in 2019.

The 29-year-old began the year on the injured list after shoulder pain knocked him out of spring training. He finally appeared in eight minor league games, totaling 7.1 innings between Single-A and Triple-A.

He was eventually shut down on May 24 and will now undergo surgery to fix his physical issues.

Cingrani also dealt with shoulder injuries throughout the 2018 season, which was limited to just 22.2 innings across 30 appearances. When healthy, he had a 4.76 ERA despite his impressive 36 strikeouts to just six walks.

The left-hander was hoping for more luck in 2019, but it's clear this will go down as a lost season for the player as he heads into free agency next winter.

Los Angeles has excelled overall without him, entering Sunday with a major-league-best 40 wins. However, the bullpen remains a question mark going forward after ranking 21st in baseball with a 4.64 ERA through 59 games.