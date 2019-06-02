Video: Batista Reveals He Went Broke After Leaving WWE: 'I Starved for 3 Years'

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Former WWE champion Batista's profile in Hollywood continues to grow as he receives more commercial and critical success, but his transition to acting wasn't without some hardship.

During an appearance at Denver Pop Culture Con on Saturday, Batista recounted how he was determined to build an acting career after leaving pro wrestling despite falling on relatively hard times (h/t Matt Boone of Lords of Pain):

"I starved for three years. I went broke. I lost everything. I couldn't get a job and I said that I will never go back to wrestling until I prove what I set out to prove, and that was that I can make it as an actor. Then I got the role on Guardians [of the Galaxy]. When I got the role, I finished the film and the first call I made after I wrapped was to Vince McMahon. I said, 'Hey man, I'd really like to come back and wrestle for a little bit.'''

Earlier in the conversation, Batista elaborated on how WWE prevented him from making a stronger commitment to acting. As a result, he felt the need to depart the company.

Guardians of the Galaxy is by far Batista's biggest hit and helped him branch out into supporting roles in major films such as Spectre and Blade Runner 2049.



The 50-year-old achieved his goal of bringing everything full circle by returning to WWE in February for a brief run ahead of WrestleMania 35. Following his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania, Batista confirmed on Instagram he was retiring from wrestling.