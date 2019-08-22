Packers 1st-Round Pick Rashan Gary Carted off Injured in Preseason vs. Raiders

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Rashan Gary had to be taken to the locker room on a cart during the Green Bay Packers' preseason matchup against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night, according to Packers writer Wes Hodkiewicz.

Gary went down twice before he was taken off, per Michael Baca of NFL.com. Lily Zhao of WFRV added he "at least got off the cart at the start of the tunnel and walked inside."

Gary's agency later tweeted he was doing well:

Green Bay's rookie defensive end was taken at No. 12 overall in April, and the hype surrounding him matched his 6'5", 277-pound frame.

"A guy that size and that speed and that athleticism, I've never seen it," Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith told ESPN's Rob Demovsky in May.

"I've been in the league for 11 years. You can do a lot of things with him. At Kansas City, where I was at before here, they had Dee Ford—he's small [with] great get-off—and we had Justin Houston that's a big, strong guy. You get a guy like Gary that's both of them."

Gary spent three seasons at Michigan where he appeared in 34 games for the Wolverines. His best came as a sophomore in 2017 with 13 games played, 58 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. In 2018, he only played nine games due to a shoulder injury that was flagged during the draft process:

Should the 21-year-old miss substantial time, the Packers' pass rush will presumably be held down by Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Kyler Fackrell.

