Andrei Radu's Agent Reveals 'Arsenal Enquiry' for Inter Milan Goalkeeper

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Andrei Radu's agent has revealed the Romania international goalkeeper has been drawing interest from Arsenal. The Gunners "recently" made an "enquiry" for the stopper, who spent last season on loan at Serie A side Genoa from Inter Milan.

Crescenzo Cecere spoke with FC Inter News (h/t Football.London's Tashan Deniran-Alleyne) and detailed the clubs who have his client on their radars: "There are so many teams involved, including Lyon. Recently, there was also an Arsenal enquiry. It is a very interesting prospect since he is growing a lot, from all points of view."

It makes sense for Arsenal to be running the rule over goalkeepers they could potentially target during this summer's transfer window. Head coach Unai Emery has few genuine options behind first choice Bernd Leno.

Petr Cech retired after Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to former club Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final:

Cech lost his place in Emery's starting XI to Leno this season, with the German more adept at playing out from the back. Meanwhile, David Ospina has been on loan with Inter's domestic rivals Napoli.

The Colombia international will return from Naples, with Napoli no longer keen to secure a permanent deal while Alex Meret continues to develop, per James Benge of Football.London.

Arsenal also have Argentinian Emiliano Martinez on the books. He has impressed during a loan stint with Championship outfit Reading this season.

I don't really know what the club wants from me," per Duncan Wright of the Sun. Martinez has talent, but the 26-year-old sounds ready to move on from Arsenal this summer. Back in April, he admitted "

Radu represents a keeper of considerable potential who would be able to put pressure on Leno.

A credible competition between the posts is essential for a squad set to compete on multiple fronts next season. The Gunners will be hoping to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and book a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Finishing fifth and losing to Chelsea in Baku in Emery's first year in charge also means another season of Europa League football. Emery, who replaced Arsene Wenger in the dugout last summer, also faltered in domestic knockout tournaments, losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup and Manchester United in the FA Cup.

During the Europa League, Emery started Cech ahead of Leno and will likely want to adopt a similar principle in cup formats during his second campaign, making a move for Radu a smart choice.

Earlier this month, the Gunners were linked with Valencia Keeper Neto, according to Plaza Deportiva (h/t MailOnline's Jack Bezants). Add the enquiry about Radu and it looks like Emery will continue to cast a wide net to find a new deputy keeper.