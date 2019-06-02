Liverpool Parade 2019: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More After UCL Win

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool's players and staff celebrated their 2019 UEFA Champions League victory on Sunday by parading the European Cup through the streets of the city.

The Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday to end a fine season on a high by lifting the European Cup for the sixth time in their history.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi were enough to see off Spurs, as Liverpool made up for the disappointment of just missing out on the Premier League title by being crowned champions of Europe.

Reporter Jenny Kirkham showed the team preparing to meet their fans:

Liverpool shared the view from the top of the bus, where James Milner led celebrations:

Striker Roberto Firmino was back in action for Liverpool against Spurs after a spell out injured, and he managed to return home from Madrid with a new hair colour:

An estimated 500,000 supporters were out in force to greet the Liverpool team after their famous win, according to event coordinator Dean Coombes:

Here's a taste of the atmosphere on the red half of Merseyside:

Saturday's win saw manager Jurgen Klopp end a run of six straight losses in finals, and the boss certainly seemed to be enjoying himself on the top deck of the team bus:

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was a key player in Liverpool's triumph. The 20-year-old could not hide his smile as he celebrated winning the first major trophy of his young career:

Liverpool's Champions League win rewards the Reds for an impressive season and means only AC Milan and Real Madrid have lifted the European Cup more times than the Merseysiders.

The trophy will provide the club with great satisfaction after their domestic disappointments, but there is no doubt next season the focus will be on bringing the Premier League title to Anfield and ending the club's long wait to be crowned champions of England.