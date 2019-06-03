NBA Free Agents Hoping GMs Didn't Watch Them Play Last Season

1 of 5

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Jordan Bell entered the 2018-19 campaign on breakout watch. Between a slimmed center rotation and his promising rookie performance, talk of his potential emergence were all rooted in logic.

But life doesn't always go according to script, and the springy sophomore learned that lesson early. His first "Did Not Play—Coach's Decision" came in just the second contest of the season, and the Golden State Warriors sporadically sidelined him the rest of the way.

That wasn't the most frustrating part of his second go-round, though.

When he made it inside the lines, he wasn't the same. His field-goal percentage took a double-digit hit. He was less productive per game and per minute. After he finished an encouraging 60th in player efficiency rating as a freshman (minimum 500 minutes), he plummeted to 198th in his follow-up.

"Two years into his NBA career, he has yet to show enough consistency—on the court or off—to carve out a regular rotation spot," Connor Letourneau wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle. "Memorable plays are often followed up by head-scratching sequences. Although he has slowly quieted concerns about his work ethic, Bell's maturity remains in question."

This won't scare off all suitors. Bell is still a 24-year-old with loads of physical tools and several modern enhancements, like defensive versatility and more playmaking than your typical post player (career 4.0 assists per 36 minutes).

But the bidding war his free agency could have sparked seems highly unlikely to materialize.