Rockets Rumors: Marquese Chriss' 4th-Year Contract Option Declined

Rockets Rumors: Marquese Chriss' 4th-Year Contract Option DeclinedOctober 31, 2018
Bill Baptist/Getty Images
The Houston Rockets have declined the fourth-year option on forward Marquese Chriss' rookie contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Chriss, 21, will now be eligible for free agency following the 2018-19 season.
