Conor McGregor Challenges Floyd Mayweather to Boxing Rematch on Twitter

Conor McGregor Challenges Floyd Mayweather to Boxing Rematch on TwitterJune 2, 2019
It appears Conor McGregor is using his retirement from MMA to give boxing another chance.
"Boxing is great," the 30-year-old Irishman posted to Twitter on Saturday night. "I am going to relish another go! I challenge Juan Manuel Mayweather to a rematch. Under the tutelage of my old club. We'll see then mate."
McGregor was watching Irish boxer Katie Taylor defeat Delfine Persoon followed by Andy Ruiz Jr.'s upset of Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden, which presumably inspired him to challenge Mayweather to a rematch.
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
I know first hand the toughness of the Mexican chin. They come up off the floor like something out of thriller. It is never over until it’s over with the Mexicans. God bless them. Congrats Andy Ruiz. https://t.co/8Vquwjny6z
Mayweather defeated McGregor by a 10th-round technical knockout in 2017.
McGregor announced his retirement from MMA on March 26, following his UFC 229 title loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6, 2018.
