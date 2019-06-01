Conor McGregor Challenges Floyd Mayweather to Boxing Rematch on Twitter

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 2, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Conor McGregor poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight in Las Vegas. Superstar UFC fighter McGregor has announced on social media that he is retiring from mixed martial arts. McGregor’s verified Twitter account had a post early Tuesday, March 26, 2019, that said the former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion was making a “quick announcement.”(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

It appears Conor McGregor is using his retirement from MMA to give boxing another chance. 

"Boxing is great," the 30-year-old Irishman posted to Twitter on Saturday night. "I am going to relish another go! I challenge Juan Manuel Mayweather to a rematch. Under the tutelage of my old club. We'll see then mate." 

McGregor was watching Irish boxer Katie Taylor defeat Delfine Persoon followed by Andy Ruiz Jr.'s upset of Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden, which presumably inspired him to challenge Mayweather to a rematch. 

Mayweather defeated McGregor by a 10th-round technical knockout in 2017. 

McGregor announced his retirement from MMA on March 26, following his UFC 229 title loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6, 2018.

