Video: Watch WWE Announce NXT UK TakeOver in Cardiff on August 31

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is heading back to the United Kingdom for NXT TakeOver.

The wrestling organization announced Saturday during NXT Takeover: XXV that the British version will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31, in Cardiff, Wales.

This will be the second main event for NXT UK TakeOver, which debuted on Jan. 12 in Blackpool, England.

The last competition featured multiple title matches, including Pete Dunne winning the WWE United Kingdom Championship. Finn Balor also made an appearance in the event.

Although no matches are currently scheduled for the August show on WWE Network, there will likely be more than enough drama to keep fans excited.