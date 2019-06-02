2019 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Top Prospects' Stock Watch and 1st-Round Predictions

Matt York/Associated Press

Even though the 2019 NBA draft is still three weeks away, we have a good idea of which players will land in the top few picks.

But once you get past the top three picks, there appears to be plenty of opportunity for prospects to work their way up the first round through workouts and pre-draft meetings.

Depending on the reports that are circulating, the top two picks might be the only ones set in stone, but that depends on team evaluations in the buildup to June 20.

Other players predicted to go further down the first round can make a move up the draft board as well, and if a team believes one of those players is a better fit for it, we could see players taken higher than expected.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: R.J. Barrett, SF, Duke

4. Los Angeles Lakers: De'Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, PG, North Carolina

8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, SG, Duke

9. Washington Wizards: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

10. Atlanta Hawks: Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

12. Charlotte Hornets: P.J. Washington, SF, Kentucky

13. Miami Heat: Jaxson Hayes, PF/C, Texas

14. Boston Celtics: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

15. Detroit Pistons: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

16. Orlando Magic: Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Gonzaga

17. Brooklyn Nets: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

18. Indiana Pacers: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia

19. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

20. Boston Celtics: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

22. Boston Celtics: Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

23. Utah Jazz: Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, Iowa State

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Nic Claxton, C, Georgia

27. Brooklyn Nets: Luka Samanic, PF, Croatia

28. Golden State Warriors: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

29. San Antonio Spurs: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Dylan Windler, SG/SF, Belmont

Stock Watch For Top Prospects

Jarrett Culver

Jarrett Culver cemented himself as a top 10 pick during Texas Tech's run to the national championship.

While it may seem impossible for the Texas Tech guard to break into the top three, there might be a chance he surpasses Duke's R.J. Barrett on the draft board come June 20.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, rumors have popped up regarding the New York Knicks weighing Culver as one of their options at No. 3.

Deveney also reported the Atlanta Hawks would have focused on Culver had they earned the No. 2 draft pick in the lottery.

The tidbit about the Hawks is interesting because of a report from ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz in which they were told by a source that the Knicks could consider trading down from No. 3 in exchange for No. 8 and No. 10 from the Hawks.

The Hawks have a better opportunity than most teams to move into the top three because of the extra first-round pick they possess from the Luka Doncic trade on draft night a year ago.

Even if the Knicks stand pat and take Barrett at No, 3, Culver might not have to wait long to hear his name called.

Culver worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have the No. 4 pick, Saturday with LeBron James in attendance, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

The visit to the Lakers facility is a part of the typical pre-draft process, but it is interesting that James was present for the workout.

If the Lakers covet Culver and his shooting ability, they could go after him at No. 4, and if he is not selected there, Cleveland should swoop him up at No. 5 to provide Collin Sexton with a complementary scorer.

Coby White

The Chicago Bulls are one of a few lottery teams in need of improvements at point guard.

Although there are three solid point guard prospects in the draft class, there is a chance only Coby White from North Carolina is available to the Bulls at No. 7.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, two league executives told him White received a promise from the Bulls that they would select the UNC point guard.

The rumored news makes sense from Chicago's standpoint, as it would be able to add a relatively cheap point guard instead of spending a ton of money in free agency.

White is not receiving the amount of hype as Murray State's Ja Morant or Vanderbilt's Darius Garland, but he could end up as a solid contributor at a position of need for the Bulls.

In his lone season at North Carolina, White averaged 16.1 points and 4.1 assists per game and shot 42.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from two-point range.

By taking White, the Bulls would be able to improve other parts of their roster through pricier avenues while already having another building block in place.

Since Memphis and Phoenix are expected to land Morant and Garland, the natural fit for White seems like the Bulls, but if he does not go at No. 7, he could experience a bit of a drop.

