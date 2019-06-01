Calvin Johnson Says He'll Make Peace with Lions If They Repay Signing Bonus

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Detroit Lions President Rod Wood let it be known last month that repairing the relationship with ex-star Calvin Johnson is "a very high priority" for the organization, and the former wideout has now made it clear what it will take for that to happen.

He wants the club to give back the part of his signing bonus he was forced to repay when he retired following the 2015 season.

"They already know what they got to do," Johnson told the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett on Saturday. "The only way they're going to get me back is they put that money back in my pocket. Nah, you don't do that. I don't care what they say. They can put it back, then they can have me back. That's the bottom line."

